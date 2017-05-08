App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arfin India's board meeting on May 20, 2017

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 to inter alia consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017.

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 to inter alia consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017. Further, the Company confirms Closure of the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company with the immediate effect upto 48 hours after the results pursuant to the meeting are made public. Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE

