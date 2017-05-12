App
Announcements
May 12, 2017 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd day of May, 2017.

Arex Industries' board meeting to be held on May 22, 2017.
Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd day of May, 2017: 1.To consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider and recommend Dividend. 3.To consider other incidental matters. Further, please note that in terms of the code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading of the Company, the trading window will be closed from the date of this letter, being 12th May, 2017 and will be reopened after 48 hours of declaration of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. Kindly take note of the same and oblige. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For AREX INDUSTRIES LTD Neel Bilgi (DIN: 00096180) Managing DirectorSource : BSE

