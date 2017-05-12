Arex Industries' board meeting to be held on May 22, 2017.

Arex Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia:1. To consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2017.2. To consider and recommend Dividend.Further, in terms of the code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading of the Company, the trading window will be closed from the date of this letter, being May 12, 2017 and will be reopened after 48 hours of declaration of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2017.Source : BSE