Arcotech: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Arcotech Limited at their meeting held on Monday, September 11, 2017, inter alia, has Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Auditor's Limited Review report prepared in accordance with the IND-AS for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee.The Meeting of the Board Commenced at 3.45 PM (IST) and Concluded at 6:35 PM (IST).Source : BSE