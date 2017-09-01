Arcotech's board meeting held on September 11, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1)(a) and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015,we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 11th September, 2017 at our Corporate office located at F-701A,Lado Sarai, New Delhi-110030,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June,2017.Further, as per the Company's code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Pursuant to the securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015, The Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company will be closed from 2nd September, 2017 to 13th September, 2017 (Both Days Inclusive) for the purpose of declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE