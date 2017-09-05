App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 10:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arcotech's 36th AGM to be held on September 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the 36th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017.

This is to inform you that the 36th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017. Copy of the Annual Report 2016-17 along with the Notice convening the 36th Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith.
Further, the Register of Members and share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed for the period from Saturday, 23rd September ,2017 to Friday 29th September,2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend for the financial year 2016 – 2017 and Annual General Meeting.
The Dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the Annual General Meeting will be paid on or before 26th October, 2017 to those Members whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business hours on 22nd September, 2017
We would further like to inform you that the company has fixed 22nd September,2017 as the cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting ,for ascertaining the names of the shareholders holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of the businesses to be transacted at the 36th Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on 29th September,2017.The e-voting period commences on 26th September , 2017 to 28th September,2017 . During this period, the member of the company as on the cut-off date, being 22nd September, 2017, may cast their vote by electronic means.
Source : BSE

