App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Archit Organosy: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today,i.e.on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 had considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

Archit Organosy: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today,i.e.on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 had considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

The Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 are attached herewith.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.