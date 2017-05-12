Archit Organosy: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Friday, 12th May, 2017 had inter alia considered following: 1. Approved Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2. Auditors' report on Audited Financial Results for the aforesaid period. 3. Approved appointment of Mr. Archit Amin as a Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 12th May, 2017, subject to approval of members at the General meeting.Source : BSE