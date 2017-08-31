Aug 30, 2017 11:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Archit Organosy's AGM held on September 23, 2017
Attached herewith the notice of 24th AGM of the Company to be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10.00 A.M.
Attached herewith the notice of 24th AGM of the Company to be held on Saturday,
23rd September, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at ATMA Hall, Opp. City Gold, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad- 380009 to transact the businesses as mentioned in the said notice dated August 12, 2017.Source : BSE
23rd September, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at ATMA Hall, Opp. City Gold, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad- 380009 to transact the businesses as mentioned in the said notice dated August 12, 2017.Source : BSE