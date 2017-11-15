Archidply Industries' board meeting postponed

We regret to inform you, that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September30,2017 due to some unavoidable reasons shall not be held today and the same has been postponed. The next date of board meeting will be informed in due course of time.
We regret to inform you, that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September30,2017 due to some unavoidable reasons shall not be held today and the same has been postponed. The next date of board meeting will be informed in due course of time.
This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE
This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE