you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 12, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Archidply Industries: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Stock Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and other Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we hereby submit that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on September 12, 2017 at the Citrine Hotel No 211 S.C Road Sheshadripuram Bangalore 560020 has approved the shifting of registered office of the Company from Bangalore, Karnataka to Rudrapur, Uttarakhand subject to the approval of the Shareholders and the Central Government.

Source : BSE
