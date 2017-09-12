Archidply Industries: Outcome of AGM

This is to inform you that Shareholder of the Company in their Annual General Meeting held on 12th September 2017 have approved the following:Adoption of Audited Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2017 and the Profit & Loss Account of the Company for the year ended on the date and the Report of the Director and Auditor thereon.Reappointment of Mr. Shyam Daga as an Executive Director.Appointment of M/s Priti Jhawar & Co. Chartered Accountant as Statutory Auditor of the Company till the conclusion of the Next Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE