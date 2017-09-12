App
Sep 12, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that Shareholder of the Company in their Annual General Meeting held on 12th September 2017 have approved Audited Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2017 and the Profit & Loss Account of the Company for the year ended on the date and the Report of the Director and Auditor thereon.

Archidply Industries: Outcome of AGM

This is to inform you that Shareholder of the Company in their Annual General Meeting held on 12th September 2017 have approved the following:

Adoption of Audited Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2017 and the Profit & Loss Account of the Company for the year ended on the date and the Report of the Director and Auditor thereon.
Reappointment of Mr. Shyam Daga as an Executive Director.
Appointment of M/s Priti Jhawar & Co. Chartered Accountant as Statutory Auditor of the Company till the conclusion of the Next Annual General Meeting.
Source : BSE
