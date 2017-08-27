Arambhan Hospitality's board meeting postponed

With reference to the earlier letter dated 18.08.2017 regarding 79th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Monday, August 28, 2017, the Company hereby informs that, due to unavoidable circumstances the meeting has now been postponed and shall be scheduled on Friday, 01st September, 2017 at 03.00 P.M. at 17, Bahubali Building, Cawasji Patel Street, Behind Peoples Book House, Fort, Mumbai – 400001.Source : BSE