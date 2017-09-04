Arambhan Hospitality's AGM on September 29, 2017

Pursuant to Schedule III (A) (12), read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a copy of notice convening the 8th Annual General Meeting of our Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 03.00 P.M. at The Park Club Ltd., Keluskar Road, Shivaji Park, Beside Mayor Bungalow, Dadar (West), Mumbai- 400028, Maharashtra, India.Source : BSE