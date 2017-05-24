App
May 24, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aptus Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30thday of May, 2017 at Plot No. 458, Ground Floor, Road No. 19, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana– 500033, India, at 1.00 P.m. to inter-alia consider and approve the following business: 1.The Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017. 2.The Audited final Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17. 3.The Audit report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 4.Resignation of Ms. Laveena Panjwani from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer. 5.Any other matter as per agenda of the meeting.Source : BSE

