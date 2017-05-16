May 16, 2017 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aptech to consider dividend
Aptech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, to consider and approve Audited Accounts (Consolidated and Standalone) for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider dividend for the year 2016-17, if any.
