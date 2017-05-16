Aptech's board meeting on May 24, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017 to consider and approve Audited Accounts (Consolidated and Standalone) for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider dividend for the year 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE