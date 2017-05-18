Apte Amalgamations' board meeting on May 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE