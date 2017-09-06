Apte Amalgam's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Indian Accounting Standards ('IND-AS') and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016.Also, we would like to inform that, for Prevention of Insider Trading under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 the Trading Window shall remain close from Monday, 11th September, 2017 to Monday, 18th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) and shall re-open on Tuesday, 19th September, 2017. Accordingly, all the Designated Employees (including Directors) of the Company has been intimated not to enter into any transaction involving the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window.We request to you take the same on record.Source : BSE