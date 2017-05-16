May 16, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apt Packagings' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Apt Packaging Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017.
Apt Packaging Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017. The Following Business will be considered:-
- Quarterly result for the quarter ended as on March 31, 2017
Apart from above other regular business transactions will also be considered.Source : BSE
- Quarterly result for the quarter ended as on March 31, 2017
Apart from above other regular business transactions will also be considered.Source : BSE