Appu Marketing & Manufacturing's board meeting rescheduled

In pursuance to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. CIR/IMD/DF1/69/2016 dated August 10, 2016 the Company proposes to avail the extension granted by SEBI and re-schedule and hold its meeting for adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017 on November 24, 2017.Earlier notice dated 6th November, 2017 for the adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017 and Closure of Trading Window of the Company stands cancelled.Further, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from the date of notice i.e., 13th November, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges (both days inclusive).Source : BSE