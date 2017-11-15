App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 13, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Appu Marketing & Manufacturing's board meeting rescheduled

In pursuance to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. CIR/IMD/DF1/69/2016 dated August 10, 2016 the Company proposes to avail the extension granted by SEBI and re-schedule and hold its meeting for adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017 on November 24, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
In pursuance to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. CIR/IMD/DF1/69/2016 dated August 10, 2016 the Company proposes to avail the extension granted by SEBI and re-schedule and hold its meeting for adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017 on November 24, 2017.

Earlier notice dated 6th November, 2017 for the adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017 and Closure of Trading Window of the Company stands cancelled.

Further, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from the date of notice i.e., 13th November, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.