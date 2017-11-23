App
Nov 23, 2017 09:09 PM IST

Appu Marketing & Manufacturing's board meeting postponed to November 24, 2017.

This is to hereby inform that the Company proposes to postpone the meeting which was to be held on Friday, November 24, 2017.

 
 
This is to hereby inform that the Company proposes to postpone the meeting which was to be held on Friday, the 24th day of November, 2017 and convene and hold its meeting for inter alia amongst others, adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017 on December 13, 2017. The re-scheduled date of the meeting is in pursuance to Securities and Exchange Board of India circular no. CIR/IMD/DF1/69/2016 dated August 10, 2016.

Therefore, the earlier notice dated 13th November, 2017 for the adoption of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017 and Closure of Trading Window to be held on 24th day of November, 2017 of the Company stands cancelled.





Source : BSE
President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

