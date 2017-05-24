Apoorva Leasing's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform that the board meeting for the consideration of Annual audited Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 will be held on 30th May, 2017. Further in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of company for all the insiders will remain close from 24th May, 2017 to 01st June, 2017.Source : BSE