you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apoorva Leasing's AGM on September 25, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith a copy of notice for convening 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Monday, 25th day of September, 2017 at 3:00 P.M at 'The Pluto's', Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110067 to transact the Ordinary and Special Businesses as set out in the Notice.

Further, Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Disclosure and Obligation Requirements Regulation 2015, The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Monday 18th day of September, 2017 to Monday 25th day of September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Annual General Meeting.

As per section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 , the Company is pleased to provide to its members the facility to cast their Vote(s) on all resolutions set forth in the Notice by electronic means ( "E-voting" ). The Remote E-voting Period begins on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 (09:00 AM) and ends on the close of Sunday, 24th September, 2017 (5.00 PM). The instructions for E-voting are mentioned in the Notice attached.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

