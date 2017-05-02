Apollo Tyres: Updates on board meeting on May 5, 2017

In continuation of our letter dated April 19, 2017 on the above subject, we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting to be held on May 5, 2017 will also consider , inter alia, to seek the shareholders authorization for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures(NCDs) through Private Placement within the limits approved by members. The approval of the members will be obtained in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This disclosure is being made pursuant to Regulations 29 and 50 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE