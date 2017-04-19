App
Apr 19, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Tyres' board meeting on May 5, 2017

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 5, 2017 (Friday), for consideration of Audited Financial Results (Stand-alone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any.

In pursuance of Regulations 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 5, 2017 (Friday), inter alia for consideration of Audited Financial Results (Stand-alone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any. In this connection, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all insiders from April 20, 2017 (Thursday) to May 7, 2017 (Sunday)(both days inclusive).Source : BSE

