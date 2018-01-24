App
Jan 24, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jan 24, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises' board meeting on February 14, 2018

Dear Sir,
Sub: Notice for Board Meeting

Please be informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 14th February 2018, to consider inter alia, approve and take on record, unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2017 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period.

 
 
Dear Sir,
Sub: Notice for Board Meeting

Please be informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 14th February 2018, to consider inter alia, approve and take on record, unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2017 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period.

The Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities shall remain closed from February 4, 2018 to February 16, 2018 (both days inclusive).

You are requested to kindly take note of the same.


Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,
For APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED


S.M. KRISHNAN
VICE PRESIDENT - FINANCE
AND COMPANY SECRETARY
Source : BSE
