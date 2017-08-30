Apollo Hospitals Enterprises' AGM on September 20, 2017

Sub: Notice of Annual General MeetingWe wish to inform you that the Thirty Sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 20th September 2017 at 10.15 a.m. at The Music Academy, No.168 TTK Road, Royapettah, Chennai – 600 014.Accordingly, pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, Notice convening the AGM is enclosed for your reference and information.We request you to kindly take the same on record.Thanking youYours faithfullyFor APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITEDS.M. KRISHNANVICE PRESIDENT – FINANCEAND COMPANY SECRETARYSource : BSE