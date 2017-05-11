May 11, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise to consider FY17 results
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve standalone audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve:
1. Standalone audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017.
2. Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
3. To recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
The Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities shall remain closed from May 20, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
