Apollo Hospitals Enterprise to consider FY17 results

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve:1. Standalone audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017.2. Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.3. To recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.The Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities shall remain closed from May 20, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE