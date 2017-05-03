May 03, 2017 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apollo Finvest's board meeting of directors on May 10, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd will be held on Wednesday, the 10th day of May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following: The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017 Other routine business.Source : BSE