you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apollo Finvest's board meeting of directors on May 10, 2017

We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd will be held on Wednesday, the 10th day of May, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd will be held on Wednesday, the 10th day of May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following: The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2017 Other routine business.Source : BSE

