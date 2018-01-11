APM Industries - Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors in its meeting held on today approved Scheme of Arrangement ('Scheme') under section 230-232 read with section 66 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Act') between APM Industries Limited and APM Finvest Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and their respective shareholders and creditors.
Source : BSE