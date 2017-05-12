APM Industries recommends final dividend

APM Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board in its meeting held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, has declared Final Dividend subject to the approval of shareholders @ Re. 0.50 per equity share (i.e. 25 %) on face value of Re. 2.00 per share for the Financial Year 2016-2017.The Board had already paid an interim dividend @ 75% i.e. Rs. 1.50 per equity share on November 11, 2016. The total dividend for financial year 2016-17 is 100 % i.e. Rs. 2.00 per equity share.Source : BSE