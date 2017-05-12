App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

APM Industries recommends final dividend

APM Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board in its meeting held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, has declared Final Dividend subject to the approval of shareholders at 50 paise per equity share (i.e. 25 percent) on face value of Re. 2.00 per share for the Financial Year 2016-2017.

APM Industries recommends final dividend
APM Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board in its meeting held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, has declared Final Dividend subject to the approval of shareholders @ Re. 0.50 per equity share (i.e. 25 %) on face value of Re. 2.00 per share for the Financial Year 2016-2017.

The Board had already paid an interim dividend @ 75% i.e. Rs. 1.50 per equity share on November 11, 2016. The total dividend for financial year 2016-17 is 100 % i.e. Rs. 2.00 per equity share.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.