APM Industries' board meeting on May 12, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on Friday, the May 12, 2017, inter alia to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider Dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE