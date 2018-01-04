APM Industries' board meeting on January 11, 2018

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2018 to consider and approve 'Demerger of 'Finance and Investment Undertaking' of the Company and subsequent amalgamation with its wholly owned subsidiary, APM Finvest Limited, a Company registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non-Banking Financial Company and consideration for approval of Draft Scheme of Arrangement.'Source : BSE