Aplaya Creation's board meeting held on September 12, 2017

It is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 12th September, 2017 to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Accordingly, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's code for prevention of Insider trading, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results of the Company to the stock exchange (both days inclusive)Source : BSE