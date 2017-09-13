Sep 13, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
APL Apollo: Outcome of committee meeting
The Finance Committee of Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 13, 2017, allotted 750 Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD's) having face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each.
The said NCD's shall be listed on BSE Limited.
