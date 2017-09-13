App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

APL Apollo: Outcome of committee meeting

The Finance Committee of Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 13, 2017, allotted 750 Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD's) having face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each.

APL Apollo: Outcome of committee meeting
The Finance Committee of Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 13, 2017, allotted 750 Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD's) having face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each.

The said NCD's shall be listed on BSE Limited.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.