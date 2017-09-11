App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

APL Apollo: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 9th September, 2017, have:

1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

2. Recommended to the shareholders of the Company for approval through Postal Ballot, the issue and allotment of Non-convertible Debentures upto Rs. 200 Crore (Rupees Two Hundred Crore Only).

3. Appointed Shri Sharad Mahendra as a Whole Time Director of the company w.e.f. September 9, 2017, subject to approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot.

4. Decided to enter into a Joint Venture Agreement with One to One Holdings PTE. LTD. (a Holding Company of Daiwa Steel Tube Industries Co. Ltd, incorporated in Japan), for manufacturing of in-line galvanized tubes, by incorporating a new Indian Private Company with investment upto Rs. 75 Crores and authorized in this regard certain directors/Executives/Finance Committee of the Company to sign the Joint Venture Agreement.
Source : BSE
