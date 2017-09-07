APL Apollo's finance committee meeting on September 13, 2017

APL Apollo Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of Finance Committee of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M at corporate office of the Company at 36, Kaushambi, Near Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi-NCR, Distt. Ghaziabad-201010, inter-alia to consider and approve the Allotment of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD's) on Private Placement basis, to be listed on the Debt market segment of BSE Limited.Source : BSE