App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

APL Apollo's finance committee meeting on September 13, 2017

APL Apollo Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of Finance Committee of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M at corporate office of the Company at 36, Kaushambi, Near Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi-NCR, Distt. Ghaziabad-201010, inter-alia to consider and approve the Allotment of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (

APL Apollo's finance committee meeting on September 13, 2017
APL Apollo Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of Finance Committee of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M at corporate office of the Company at 36, Kaushambi, Near Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi-NCR, Distt. Ghaziabad-201010, inter-alia to consider and approve the Allotment of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD's) on Private Placement basis, to be listed on the Debt market segment of BSE Limited.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.