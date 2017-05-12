App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

APL Apollo's board meeting on May 20, 2017

This is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 20th May 2017.

1. In compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 20th May 2017 at 12.30 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company at 36, Kaushambi, Near Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi-NCR, Distt. Ghaziabad-201010, interalia, for the following: (i) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2017. (ii) To consider recommendation of Dividend for the said financial year. 2. Please be also advised that in accordance with Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from 13th May 2017 and shall reopen on 23rd May 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

