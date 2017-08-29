App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apis India's board meeting on September 6, 2017

With reference to the captioned subject, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors' of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 6th, 2017 (Wednesday), to transact the following businesses:
a. To consider, approve and adopt the Audited Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & loss and Directors Report for the year ended March 31, 2017.
b. To fix date, time and venue

b. To fix date, time and venue for the forthcoming 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
c. To consider and approve the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2016-2017
d. To recommend dividend on Preference Shares, if any.
e. To consider the date for Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company.
Source : BSE

