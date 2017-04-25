Apr 25, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apar Ind appoint Rajesh Sehgal as additional director
Sub. : Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Sehgal as an Additional Director This is to inform the Exchanges that the Board of Directors, based on the recommendations of Nomination and Compensation-cum-Remuneration Committee, by a Circular Resolution on 24th April, 2017 have unanimously appointed Mr. Rajesh Sehgal (DIN : 00048482), as an Additional Director of the Company to act as Independent Director within the meaning of Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, w.e.f. 24th April, 2017. Mr. Rajesh Sehgal shall hold the office upto the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE