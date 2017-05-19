Ap Tanneries: Outcome of board meeting

We have to inform you that at the Board Meeting held on May 13, 2017 at 04.00 p.m and concluded at 05.30 p.m interalia the following business was transacted: i) Approval of Audited REVISED Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2017. ii) Approval of Audited REVISED Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017. iii) Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors have, recommended to the shareholders for their approval the appointment of Ajay Dhoot & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg No. 100196W) as statutory auditors for a period of 5 (five) years in place of M/s. JL Bhatt & Co, existing Auditors whose terms would expire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. A brief profile of Ajay Dhoot & Co, Chartered Accountants, proposed Statutory Auditors is enclosed.Source : BSE