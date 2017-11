AP Tanneries' board meeting on November 30, 2017

BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON 30/11/2017 FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017.

Ap Tanneries is in the Leather Products sector.

The company management includes Uma Yelavarthy - Director, Sugandha Shelatkar - Independent Director, Glen Sylvester Mascarenhas - Independent Director, Subramanian Sundaram Kamakshi - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 509367.

Its Registered office is at Leather Complex Area, Nellimarla,, Vizianagaram Dist,Andhra Pradesh - 535217.

Their Registrars are Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. LtdSource : BSE