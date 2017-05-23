May 23, 2017 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Anup Malleables' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and ended March 31, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE