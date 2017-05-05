Anukaran Commercial Enterprises' board meeting on May 30, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 10.00 A.M on Tuesday, 30 th day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company situated at 6/45, Old Anand Nagar, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz (East), Mumbai – 400 055 to inter- alia, consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 st March, 2017.Source : BSE