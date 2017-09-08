Anuh Pharma: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held 08th September, 2017, the following items were considered and approved:1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 (Ind-AS Compliant); and2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017;The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 03.00 PM.Source : BSE