Anubhav Infrastructure - Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e Thursday, December 14, 2017, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.A copy of the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Gupta Agarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 are enclosed herewith.The Board meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m and concluded at 2:00 p.m.Pursuant to theKindly take the above on your record.