Anubhav Industrial Resources - Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. approved the following:1. Approval of Un-Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.The meeting was concluded at 12:50 p.m.You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE