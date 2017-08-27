App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 23, 2017 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anubhav Industrial Resources: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday the August 23, 2017 at the registered office of the Company, approved the following.
Anubhav Industrial Resources: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday the August 23, 2017 at the registered office of the Company, approved the following.
1. Appointment of Mr. Rajeev Padhye and Mr. V V Ramana Varma Mudunuri as additional Directors of the Company. Subject to ratification by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
2. Shifting of Registered office from 04, Prathmesh Leela CHS Ltd, New MHB Colony, Gorai Road, Near Sai Lee Hospital, Mumbai – 400091, Maharashtra, India to Unit no. 806, 8th Floor, Samarth Aishwarya Co-operative Society Ltd., Adarsh Nagar, Off Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri (West), Mumbai – 400053 w.e.f 23rd August, 2017.
3. Amendment to the notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2016-2017 by adding ordinary Resolutions for ratification of appointment additional Directors
The Board meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.45 p.m.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

