Anubhav Industrial Resources appoints Rajeev Padhye, V V Ramana Varma Mudunuri as director

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015(Listing Regulations) the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 23, 2017 has appointed Mr. Rajeev Padhye and Mr. V V Ramana Varma Mudunuri as Directors of the Company.The details as required under regulation 30 and SEBI circular dated September 09, 2015 titled 'Continuous Disclosure Requirements for Listed Entities - Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015' are given in the enclosed Annexure.You are requested to please make necessary corrections in the contract details of the Company at the website of BSE/ MSEI.Source : BSE